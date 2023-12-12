'Dunki': SRK visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of release

By Aikantik Bag 11:26 am Dec 12, 202311:26 am

'Dunki' releases on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan is definitely the superstar of the year with back-to-back all-time blockbusters: Pathaan and Jawan. As the actor is gearing up for his third release Dunki, he visited the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine, making it his third visit in 2023. In a video shared by PTI, Khan can be seen walking the shrine's cobbled path, surrounded by his team of bodyguards and managers. Dunki is slated to release globally on December 21.

'Dunki' in a nutshell

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is set to clash with Prabhas's Salaar. The film boasts an all-star cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, among others. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki follows the story of four friends on a quest to reach foreign lands. Dunki is presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and produced by Hirani and Gauri Khan.

