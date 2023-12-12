Best anime series to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Best anime series to watch on Amazon Prime Video

By Namrata Ganguly 11:21 am Dec 12, 2023

Animes to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

If you are an ardent anime fan or a newbie in the genre and thinking of giving it a try, embark on an animated adventure like no other with Amazon Prime Video's curated collection of anime series. From fantastical worlds to gripping narratives, these handpicked series showcase the incredible diversity and storytelling prowess of anime. Anime enthusiasts, free your weekend schedule!

'Princess Tutu' (2002-2003)

Created by Ikuko Itoh, Princess Tutu melds fairy tales, ballet, and magical realism into a unique narrative. It follows Ahiru, a duck transformed into a girl, who discovers her destiny as Princess Tutu, tasked with restoring a fractured fairy tale world. Amid enchanting ballet sequences and emotional depth, the series beautifully explores identity, destiny, and the transformative power of storytelling.

'Death Note' (2006-2007)

Death Note unfolds a gripping psychological battle between genius high school student Light Yagami and the enigmatic detective L. When Light discovers a mysterious notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name, he embarks on a quest to reshape the world. It delves into morality, justice, and the consequences of absolute power, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

'Banana Fish' (2018)

Banana Fish follows Ash Lynx, a young gang leader in New York City, as he unravels a dark conspiracy tied to a mysterious drug called Banana Fish. Teaming up with a Japanese photographer, Eiji, Ash navigates a perilous world of crime and corruption, exploring themes of trauma, love, and the pursuit of freedom in this intense and emotionally charged series.

'Vinland Saga' (2019-2023)

Based on Makoto Yukimura's namesake manga, Vinland Saga transports viewers to the brutal Viking Age, following the epic journey of Thorfinn, a young warrior seeking revenge for his father's murder. Fueled by vengeance and entangled in historical events, Thorfinn confronts the harsh realities of war, honor, and self-discovery. It is a visceral exploration of Norse history and the human condition.

'Dororo' (2019)

Dororo follows the perilous quest of Hyakkimaru, a young swordsman born without limbs, facial features, or internal organs due to his father's pact with demons in pursuit of power. As he embarks on a journey to regain his humanity, he is accompanied by Dororo, a young thief. This dark fantasy anime delves into themes of sacrifice, redemption, and the price of unchecked ambition.