'Bharat Hain Hum': Anurag Thakur unveils trailer and release date

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Bharat Hain Hum': Anurag Thakur unveils trailer and release date

By Aikantik Bag 02:38 pm Oct 11, 202302:38 pm

'Bharat Hain Hum' premieres on October 15

Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently unveiled the trailer for Krish, Trish and Baltiboy - Bharat Hain Hum, an animated series that shares stories from the Indian freedom struggle. Produced by the Central Bureau of Communication and Graphiti Studios, the series consists of two seasons with a total of 52 episodes. Each 11-minute episode highlights lesser-known freedom fighters who played a significant role in India's fight for independence from the 1500s to 1947, per the makers.

2/3

Releasing on Doordarshan and OTT platforms

The animated series will be available in 19 languages, including foreign languages, to break language barriers and reach a global audience. Thakur emphasized that the series aims to educate young people about these unsung heroes while inspiring future generations. The series will be broadcast on Doordarshan, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video simultaneously on October 15. The focus will also be on the contributions of women and tribal freedom fighters.

3/3

Twitter Post