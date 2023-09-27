Must-watch shows that talk about mental health issues

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 27, 2023 | 03:56 pm 2 min read

Not long ago, mental health was not a much-talked-about topic and wasn't given enough importance either. It took years of conversations and initiatives to bring the topic to the forefront and to show that it was real. It is no longer a hush-hush subject and a major thanks to these shows on various OTT platforms. Check these titles that stirred the much-needed conversation.

'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

BoJack Horseman is a groundbreaking animated series that has a bold take on mental health issues. Through its titular character, a washed-up actor dealing with depression, addiction, and existential crises, the show sheds light on traumatic childhood and its long-term effects. With sensitivity and humor, it sheds light on the importance of addressing mental health and fosters essential conversations around it.

'Lady Dynamite' (2016-2017)

Another fearless depiction of mental health discussion is shown in Maria Bamford's Lady Dynamite. It stars Bamford as a fictionalized version of herself delving into her struggles with bipolar disorder. Through humor and surreal storytelling, it dismantles stigmas surrounding mental health, offering an honest and empathetic perspective. It not only entertains but also sparks essential conversations about self-acceptance and the journey to mental wellness.

'13 Reasons Why' (2017-2020)

13 Reasons Why is a controversial yet impactful series that confronts the dark realities of mental health, particularly among teenagers. Through a high school girl's suicide and the cassette tapes she leaves behind, the show explores issues of depression, bullying, and sexual assault. Though criticized for its graphic content, it has sparked conversations about the importance of addressing mental pressure and awareness around it.

'After Life' (2019-2022)

Created by and starring Ricky Gervais, the dark comedy series After Life deals with grief, mental health, and recovery. Set in the fictional town of Tambury, the show follows Tony Johnson (Gervais) struggling to find any meaning after his wife's death. Through humor and heart-touching moments, it explores the complexities of depression, loneliness, and the healing power of human connections.

'Euphoria' (2019- )

Starring Zendaya in the lead, the popular teen drama series Euphoria is a gritty and unflinching portrayal of the mental health challenges faced by today's youth. The series dives deep into the lives of its characters, shedding light on addiction, trauma, violence, and depression. Through its raw and sometimes shocking storytelling, the show brings important conversations about mental health to the forefront.

