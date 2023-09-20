'Tangerine' to 'Moonlight': Best Hollywood indie films

Entertainment

'Tangerine' to 'Moonlight': Best Hollywood indie films

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 20, 2023 | 05:22 pm 2 min read

Must-watch Hollywood independent films

Offering a refreshing departure from the mainstream, independent cinema provides filmmakers, writers, and actors with a creative liberty like no other. These films often defy conventions, challenge societal norms, and showcase the immense talent and vision of filmmakers who dare to push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling. Here are some of the best films of the past decade celebrating fearless artistic expressions.

'Aftersun' (2022)

The 2022 coming-of-age drama film Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, and Celia Rowlson-Hall, marks the feature film directorial debut of Scottish writer and filmmaker Charlotte Wells. The Oscar-nominated film follows Sophie (Corio) reminiscing memories of her father while watching a video of a trip they had taken 20 years ago and trying to comprehend her father's fate.

'Columbus' (2017)

Columbus, the feature film directorial debut of Kogonada, is a contemplative exploration of architecture, relationships, and self-discovery. Set in the small town of Columbus, Indiana, the film follows the chance meeting of Jin, who arrived from South Korea to look after his architect father in a coma, and Casey, a local architecture enthusiast who takes care of her mother recovering from drug addiction.

'Moonlight' (2016)

Based on an unpublished semi-autobiographical play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the coming-of-age drama film Moonlight won three Oscars. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film is an intimate exploration of identity, sexuality, and self-discovery. Divided into three acts, it follows the life of Chiron, a young African-American boy growing up in a tough Miami neighborhood.

'Paterson' (2016)

Adam Driver delivered one of the best performances of his career as the titular character in Jim Jarmusch's Paterson. Paterson leads a seemingly mundane life as a bus driver in New Jersey. However, beneath this routine lies a rich world of poetry and observation. Golshifteh Farahani plays Paterson's wife Laura who aspires to be a country music star and start a cupcake business.

'Tangerine' (2015)

Sean Baker's 2015 comedy-drama film Tangerine is an unconventional indie gem. Shot entirely on an iPhone, it follows the chaotic Christmas Eve adventures of two transgender sex workers, Sin-Dee and Alexandra, in Los Angeles. As they search for Sin-Dee's unfaithful boyfriend, the film captures the energy of the city's streets while exploring themes of friendship, identity, and resilience within the LGBTQ+ community.

Share this timeline