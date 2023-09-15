Film-TV-Broadway actor Michael McGrath (65) dies in New Jersey

Broadway actor Michael McGrath has passed away at 65

Hollywood film, TV, and Broadway actor Michael McGrath passed away at the of 65 on Thursday. Per reports, he died at his home in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Variety reported that while the cause of his death has not been disclosed yet, his passing was "sudden." McGrath was best known for Nice Work If You Can Get It, for which he won a Tony Award.

McGrath hailed from Worcester, later reportedly moved to Boston

The late actor was born in Worcester, Massachusetts in September 1957, where he graduated from St. Peter's High School. He subsequently enrolled himself in the Boston Conservatory, though he left it in three months to try his luck in acting. His stage career started in Worcester and took him to Boston, and he eventually married his Forbidden Broadway co-star Toni Di Buono.

A look at his most famous Broadway shows

McGrath's success on Broadway came in the form of Joseph Dougherty's My Favorite Year, and then subsequently with The Goodbye Girl, Swinging on a Star, and Little Me. While his work in Swinging on a Star earned him his first Drama Desk nomination, his rising popularity helped him fetch a role in Eric Idle's musical adaptation of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

McGrath's work in films and television

In addition to his Broadway credits, McGrath also garnered a reputation for playing the sidekick-announcer to actor Martin Short on The Martin Short Show. Coming to the 70mm screen, he was seen in projects such as Changing Lanes and The Interpreter, along with lending his voice to animated feature films such as The Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers.

Take a look at the accolades he earned

In 1996, the late actor was chosen as the honoree for the Theatre World Award for his performance in Swinging on a Star. Apart from winning the Tony Award for Nice Work if You Can Get It, he also won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for the same project. He is survived by his wife and daughter Katie.

