Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan announce birth of baby boy Angad

Written by Isha Sharma September 04, 2023 | 12:54 pm 2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy

Monday brought unparalleled happiness for the Bumrah and Ganesan families as Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife and presenter-host Sanjana Ganesan were blessed with a baby boy. Bumrah shared a lovely image on social media on Monday and shared that the baby has been named Angad. Notably, Bumrah had recently taken leave from the ongoing Asia Cup for his first baby's birth. Congratulations!

Bumrah uploaded a monochrome photo that features his, Ganesan's, and Angad's palms. He wrote on X, "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it."

Fans and celebrities wished the new couple on social media

Several fans and celebrities, especially Bumrah's cricketer colleagues, took to Instagram to congratulate the new parents. Cricketer-commentator Dinesh Karthik wrote, "Many congratulations for the baby boy, Angad! Now mastering the yorker won't be enough, gotta be a master of diaper changes too." Cheteshwar Pujara welcomed the duo "in the club," while Bumrah's IPL team Mumbai Indians left a couple of emotional emoticons.

The duo got hitched in a Sikh ceremony in 2021

The duo got married in March 2021 in Goa during an intimate traditional ceremony. "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you," Bumrah had written while sharing photos from the wedding.

Ganesan's career and journey in showbiz

Apart from being a presenter and host, Ganesan is widely known for covering the Indian Premier League extensively, and it is speculated that the two met and fell in love during the IPL. Ganesan hails from Pune, Maharashtra, and in addition to working professionally in cricket, she is also a former Miss India finalist. Fans would also remember her from MTV's Splitsvilla (2014).

