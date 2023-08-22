Ramesh Varma's next directorial 'Sivoham's concept poster is out

Entertainment

Ramesh Varma's next directorial 'Sivoham's concept poster is out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 12:31 pm 1 min read

'Sivoham' concept poster has been revealed

Ramesh Varma is one of the most known directors in Telugu films and over the years, he has done decent work on celluloid. Now, on his birthday on Tuesday, Studio Green took to Twitter and announced their new project titled Sivoham. The makers also unveiled the concept poster of the same and as per the look, it seems to be a mystery thriller.

More about the poster

The production house tweeted the poster and wrote, "Unlocking a Mysterious Saga.. A VICIOUS DEVIL's battle for a SECRET TREASURE.. #Sivoham Get Ready To Witness A Spectacular Visual Extravaganza with Magnificent Cast & Crew." However, the makers have not revealed anything regarding the cast of the film. The project is bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja under the Studio Green banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline