Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies of cardiac arrest in Bangkok

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 12:46 pm 1 min read

Spandana dies due to cardiac arrest in Bangkok

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife and actor Spandana has died of cardiac arrest while the couple was on vacation in Bangkok. She was reportedly 44. The untimely death shocked their family members and the Sandalwood industry. As per media speculations, Spandana was rushed to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, the couple was in Bangkok to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary.

Last rites will take place on Tuesday

Reportedly, Spandana had low blood pressure which resulted in a heart attack. The mortal remains will be brought to Bengaluru by Tuesday. The last rites are scheduled for tomorrow as well. The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2007 and has a son together named Shourya. They are a part of the illustrious Rajkumar family of Kannada cinema.

Career of the duo

Spandana made her acting debut in 2016 in V Ravichandran's film Apoorva, where she played a cameo. Interestingly, Raghavendra also starred in the same film. Raghavendra has been in the industry for a long time and the actor is also a National Award winner. He is called Chinnari Mutha by his fans. May her soul rest in peace!

