Who's actor Zeba Bakhtiar? Everything about singer Adnan Sami's ex-wife

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 25, 2023 | 04:23 pm 3 min read

Everything about Pakistani veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar

Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar is a popular name—also due to her personal life that has often grabbed headlines and overshadowed her professional achievements. Recently, Bakhtiar made shocking revelations about her marriage with singer Adnan Sami and how the custody battle for her son took a toll on her mental health. For those unfamiliar with Bakhtiar's life and career, here's everything about the accomplished actor.

Before going ahead, know what she said about custody battle

In a candid conversation with Aamna Haider Isani, Bakhtiar recalled the 18-month custody battle for her son, Azaan Sami Khan. The actor revealed, "I lost my mind. I was functioning because that coping mechanism comes from somewhere, but I was not all there. It was very difficult. But I am thankful I got back with Azaan. It was 18 months of this custody battle."

Bakhtiar belongs to an influential Pakistani family

Bakhtiar is the daughter of a renowned Pakistani political personality, who had served as the former attorney general of Pakistan, Yahya Bakhtiar, who passed away in 2003. Meanwhile, her mother, Eva Bakhtiar, who was of Hungarian descent, passed away in 2011. Bakhtiar has two brothers, Salim and Karim, and a sister named Saira. The actor was raised in Quetta and later moved to Karachi.

From 'Anarkali' to 'Muqadama': A look at her career

Bakhtiar began her career in acting in 1988 with the Pakistani TV drama, Anarkali. She then ventured into Bollywood with the movie Henna in 1991, helmed by Randhir Kapoor, which made her a household name. Despite working in more Bollywood films like Mohabbat Ki Arzoo (1994), Stuntman (1994), Jai Vikraanta (1995), and Muqadama (1996), her career in Bollywood didn't progress as expected after Henna.

Did you know Bakhtiar was once married to Javed Jaffrey?

Bakhtiar faced a tumultuous love life. Her first marriage was with Salman Valliani in 1982. They had a daughter, but after the divorce, her daughter was reportedly adopted by Bakhtiar's sister. In 1989, she married actor-comedian Javed Jaffrey, though she denied the marriage news in the media, Jaffrey made their nikahnama public. The couple divorced within a year. In 1993, Bakhtiar married Sami.

Bakhtiar married Sami when he was just 22 years old

In 1993, 22-year-old Sami married Bakhtiar, who was 31 at the time, and they were soon blessed with a baby boy named Azaan Sami Khan. However, due to differences between the duo, they decided to part ways after just four years of marriage in 1997. Once in an interview, Bakhtiar revealed, "He [Sami] married Bakhtiar the star, and not me as a person."

