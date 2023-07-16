Will Ferrell's birthday: Revisiting his work with director Adam McKay

Entertainment

Will Ferrell's birthday: Revisiting his work with director Adam McKay

Written by Isha Sharma July 16, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor-comedian Will Ferrell!

Hollywood actor, comedian, writer, and producer Will Ferrell turned 56 on Sunday. A multiple Emmy winner, the actor has starred in numerous successful projects such as The Campaign, Get Hard, and You're Welcome America. A member of the Frat Pack (Hollywood comic actors who emerged in the late 1990s and the 2000s), Ferrell has frequently collaborated with director Adam McKay. Let's revisit their collaborations.

'Anchorman' movies (2004 and 2013)

McKay has directed Ferrell in both the Anchorman movies: Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The movies—which use tongue-in-cheek humor to tell a satirical tale—also starred Christina Applegate, Steve Carell, and Paul Rudd. Ferrell had also co-written them. You can rent the first part on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video; the second is unfortunately not streaming in India.

'Step Brothers' (2008)

Step Brothers is about two adult men who are forced to live in harmony as brothers when their respective single parents enter the nuptial knot. Ferrell co-starred with John C Reilly, Mary Steenburgen, and Adam Scott. While the team earlier expressed the willingness for a sequel, Reilly said in 2020 that they would rather "leave it alone" unless they could make a "better version."

'The Other Guys' (2010)

The Other Guys boasts a large ensemble cast. Alongside Ferrell, it has Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Viola Harris, Samuel L Jackson, and Dwayne Johnson, among others. IMDb describes the buddy cop action movie as follows, "Two mismatched New York City detectives seize an opportunity to step up like the city's top cops, whom they idolize, only things don't quite go as planned."

'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

This film follows the adventures of the titular character Ricky Bobby (Ferrell), who is presented as an immature, irresponsible, yet successful NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) driver. Reilly, Amy Adams, and Sacha Baron Cohen also starred in this sports comedy. Variety's review read, "Simultaneously teasing and loving a subject doesn't make for easy comedy, but [Ferrell and McKay] pull it off."

Share this timeline