Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 15, 2023 | 11:05 pm 2 min read

'Deadpool 3', 'Mission: Impossible 8', and 'Avatar' franchise are among the many films impacted by the ongoing Hollywood Strike

Hollywood is witnessing one of its biggest strikes in the past six decades. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has disrupted the entertainment industry, eventually leading to a halt on many film and web series projects. As writers and actors are demanding new contracts from production houses and streamers, we take a look at major films and series that have been impacted due to the strike.

'Deadpool 3'

Amid the ongoing strike, a Deadline report said that the production for Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has been halted. The news of its production pause comes just days after Reynolds and Jackman shared their first look as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, on social media. Deadpool 3 is slated for a May 3, 2024, release, but a delay is now expected.

'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two'

While Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is creating waves at the global box office since its release on Wednesday (July 12), its second part, i.e., the eighth Misson: Impossible movie, has also reportedly been impacted due to the strike. Reportedly, the filming of the Tom Cruise starrer had been on a hiatus for MI7 promotions. It is scheduled to release next year.

'Avatar 3' and 'Avatar 4'

Hollywood has been brought to a standstill by the double strike by SAG-AFTRA members and writers. So much so that a pause button has been pressed on James Cameron's highly-anticipated films Avatar 3 and Avatar 4. The ongoing production work of these films has been stopped. The third and fourth installments of the Avatar franchise are slated to release in 2025 and 2029, respectively.

'Stranger Things 5'

Not only big-budget movies but a lot of web series have also been impacted by the strike. Among those shows is the fifth season of Netflix's much-loved series, Stranger Things. According to multiple reports, the filming for the show has been put on hold for now. Meanwhile, for now, the series is expected to drop on the streamer by spring or summer of 2024.

'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Many of the Disney films, including Mufasa: The Lion King, are bearing the brunt of the strike. As per IMDb, the highly-anticipated movie, slated for a 2024 release, is currently in the production phase, which has been halted now. Directed by Barry Jenkins, it is a prequel to The Lion King (2019) and will show Mufasa's journey from a cub to the "lion king."

