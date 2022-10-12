Entertainment

Marvel postpones 'Deadpool 3,' 'Fantastic Four', 'Blade' release dates

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 12, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

New schedule for upcoming Marvel movies has been announced

In what has come as a disappointing update to the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the makers have announced that there will be a delay in the release of several upcoming movies, including Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Blade. The news was announced by Disney though there was no information on why the decision was made. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced back in July during the San Diego Comic-Con that Phase 6 of the MCU will begin with the new Fantastic Four movie.

This implied that Blade and Deadpool 3 will be the final two films of Phase 5.

This latest delay in the release dates is unexpected, and fans would be disappointed, to say the least.

Update New release schedule of the movies

Blade, which was supposed to hit the marquee on November 3, 2023, has now been moved to September 6, 2024. Deadpool 3 will be released on November 8, 2024, as opposed to the initial plan to release the film on September 6, 2024. Fantastic Four, which was scheduled for release in November 2024 will see its release in February 2025.

Details Release of 'Avengers: Secret Wars' was also delayed

Apart from the aforementioned ones, another Marvel film, whose title is yet to be revealed has been rescheduled for release to November 2025 from its original February 2025 slot. The highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars will take a good three years to hit the big screens. Its release was postponed to May 1, 2026, instead of the initial plan on November 7, 2025.

Anticipation Will announcements for Phase 7 get delayed too?

Meanwhile, Disney made an announcement of their new slate of theatrical schedule in September, which hinted at Marvel's plans for Phase 7. But now, since the release of Phases 5 and 6 will see delays, this will eventually translate to further delays in knowing details about the projects waiting for release in Phase 7. Read the full details about Phase 7.

