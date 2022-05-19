Entertainment

'Thor: Love and Thunder': 5 things to expect

'Thor: Love and Thunder': 5 things to expect

Written by Isha Sharma May 19, 2022, 01:05 am 3 min read

'Thor: Love and Thunder' will hit theaters on July 8. (Photo credit: Instagram/@chrishemsworth)

Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth film on the Asgardian god Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder, is inching toward its release (July 8). As the D-day draws closer, fans have been teased with a promotional image that features Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Last month, a teaser trailer was also dropped. Here are five things we can expect from the highly-anticipated film.

#1 Jane Foster's comeback: Does she have superpowers now?

Portman was featured in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013) but didn't return for Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Since she is back after a decade, and since the posters show her with the Mjolnir, it is confirmed that she has transformed into Mighty Thor. Considering she is human, fans are psyched to know more about what exactly leads to her becoming a "superhero."

#2 Cooler and funnier? Waititi's experimentation with film

Director Taika Waititi, who also helmed Ragnarok, will be directing Thor 4. He is credited with resurrecting the franchise through the usage of offbeat humor and underlying veins of social commentary. In an interview with Empire, he mentioned that Love and Thunder "is a fantastic film, with focus on love, superheroes, and outer space." He described it as "cool characters making a cool movie."

#3 Will film reveal/explore Thor's sexuality?

In line with Waititi's repute for delivering the unexpected, he has mentioned that "most people will assume the love story is between Portman and [Chris] Hemsworth, but I can't promise that." The teaser also hinted at an awkward conversation between Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Thor, with Star-Lord saying, "just look into the eyes of the people that you love." We wonder what that means!

#4 Gorr the God Butcher: What will supervillain be like?

Thor: Love and Thunder will mark Christian Bale's MCU debut and he will be essaying the role of the primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. His name gives away the level of terror we can expect. While fans are still waiting for Bale's first look with bated breaths, the character will reportedly be "a thing out of nightmares" and "straight-up freaky." We can't wait!

#5 Loki might come back, just not Tom Hiddleston

God of Mischief Loki, an indispensable part of the Thor franchise, died in Avengers: Infinity War. Though he was seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Loki, it is unlikely that Tom Hiddleston will feature in Thor 4. However, all is not lost and we'll see a version of him. Matt Damon will reprise his role as the Asgardian theater actor who played Loki in Ragnarok.