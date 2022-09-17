Entertainment

What will MCU Phase-7 entail? Disney's 2026 slate spills beans

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 17, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Take a look at MCU's schedule for Phase 5, 6, and 7.

There's no stopping the Marvel train! During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced Phase 5's slate with 12 titles and gave us a glimpse of Phase 6, too. But Disney's recent announcement of their new slate of theatrical schedules has clearly indicated and teased the Marvel geeks with what can be expected from Phase 7.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the release of blockbusters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the saga for the multiverse is slowly falling in place, and fans are still not over the recent releases.

While fans are still hyped with the theories and anticipations about Phases 5 and 6, Disney's new announcement has sent the viewers into a frenzy.

Announcement What did Disney's announcement hint at?

Three of the 12 titles from Phase 6 were showcased during the Comic-Con: Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Secret Wars is the last one of this phase with a release planned on November 8, 2025. The "House of Mouse" released four yet-to-be-titled projects for 2026's theatrical slate, spilling the beans about MCU's plans for Phase 7.

Schedule Four untitled ventures would release in 2026

Marvel Studios confirmed that there will be a delay in the release of an unnamed project. Following the announcement, Disney officially announced what's next in MCU after Secret Wars. The release dates of four untitled movies for 2026 were announced by Disney as February 12, May 1, June 24, and November 6. These movies could be a part of MCU's Phase 7.

Phase 5 What's in the plan for Phase 5?

Meanwhile, Phase 5 of MCU will have 12 titles spread across the calendar from February 17, 2023, to July 26, 2024. This includes movies and series: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel's Echo, Loki 2, The Marvels, Ironheart, Blade, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order, and Thunderbolts.

Phase 6 Movies and titles predicted for Phase 6

On the other hand, while some Phase 6 titles were officially announced by Feige during the Comic-Con, there are still more on the cards. The 12 confirmed projects in Phase 6 are Spider-Man 4, Armor Wars, Fantastic Four, Wakanda, Wonder Man, Eternals 2, Ms. Marvel Season 2, Nova, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Moon Knight Season 2, World War Hulk, and Avengers: Secret Wars.