Hollywood actors-writers' double strike: Film industry comes to halt

Entertainment

Hollywood actors-writers' double strike: Film industry comes to halt

Written by Isha Sharma July 14, 2023 | 11:21 am 3 min read

Hollywood's actors and writers have gone on strike

Hollywood has effectively come to a halt temporarily after an unprecedented double strike by the writers and actors, led by the national board for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The decision came on Thursday after the union's contract negotiation talks with major studios and companies, such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Warner Bros, among others, fell apart.

Union said they're being 'disrespected' and 'marginalized'

While announcing the strike, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, "The jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored." "The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI... We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business, who cares more about Wall Street than you and your family," she added.

Actors forbidden from working for studios, streamers: Report

Washington Post reported, "The union's 160,000 members (background actors or A-listers)...are forbidden from [working or promoting] for major studios and streamers." "Nearly every TV or film actor in the country will join 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America who walked off set in early May, marking the first time Hollywood's writers and actors have simultaneously withheld their work in 63 years."

Long list of what members can, cannot do

SAG-AFTRA announced that union members are now barred from attending publicity events, rehearsals, auditions, and social media promotions, among other things, they can shoot for commercials for television, radio and digital media, and TV programs covered by the Network Television Code. Actors, however, cannot promote themselves or their work, which puts up a question mark on the upcoming Emmys, their campaign, and eventual awards.

What other side is saying

Disney chief executive Bob Iger isn't too pleased with SAG-AFTRA's demands. He told CNBC, "It's very disturbing to me. We've talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges that we're facing and the recovery from COVID-19, which is ongoing; it's not completely back... You also have to be realistic about the business environment and what this business can deliver."

Meanwhile, here's how 'Oppenheimer' cast showed solidarity

The cast of Oppenheimer was in London when the double strike was announced. To show their support, they walked out from the red carpet premiere, with Christopher Nolan announcing, "They are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining...the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union."

Several A-list actors have come out in support

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Nolan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Margot Robbie (whose Barbie is awaiting release), Jeremy Renner, Cillian Murphy, Olivia Wilde, and Pedro Pascal, among many other Hollywood A-listers, have supported the strike. Oppenheimer star Damon told Deadline, "If our leadership is saying that the deal isn't fair, then we gotta hold strong until we get a deal that's fair for working actors."

Share this timeline