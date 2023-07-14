#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' remains steady on Day 15

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 10:39 am 1 min read

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been Kartik Aaryan's redemption at the box office after the disastrous run of his previous theatrical release, Shehzada. The romantic comedy, which was released on June 29 and has entered the third week, has had a good run so far and has remained steady on Thursday. The movie also marks Aaryan's reunion with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

Crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday (day 15). Overall, it earned Rs. 72.76 crore in India. It is now aiming for the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark. The film also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The project is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

