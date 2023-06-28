Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' hits the iceberg

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' hits the iceberg

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 10:33 am 1 min read

'Adipurush' box office collection

Adipurush is on a dangerous downslide as per the box office collection. Om Raut's magnum opus is hitting a new low every day. The film opened with great numbers but could not hold the fort due to immense criticism and negative word of mouth. The movie received flak for its gimmicky dialogues, shoddy VFX, and bad storytelling. This will be declared a flop, soon.

Every day it's a new low

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas-headlined film earned Rs. 1.06 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 278.94 crore. The big-budget film will fall flat on its face and even damage control could not help the film. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-series banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline