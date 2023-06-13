Entertainment

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj buys 2,500 'Adipurush' tickets for orphanages

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 03:43 pm 1 min read

Manchu Manoj buys 2,500 'Adipurush' tickets

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is currently in the buzz and the makers are gearing up for a grand release on Friday. The Prabhas-headlined film revolves around the age-old epic Ramayana and the film is enjoying great advance booking numbers. Now, Telugu actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika have decided to buy 2,500 tickets and distribute them among orphanages in Telugu-speaking states.

Other celebrities to distribute tickets among the underprivileged

Manoj is another prominent actor to do this philanthropic gesture after Ranbir Kapoor bought 10,000 tickets for underprivileged children in India. Singer Ananya Birla also announced to give 10,000 tickets to underprivileged kids. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. Fans are very excited about the film.

