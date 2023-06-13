Entertainment

Han Hyo-joo's agency slams tax evasion allegations

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 02:40 pm 2 min read

Han Hyo-joo's agency has slammed tax evasion allegations

Popular Korean actor Han Hyo-joo was reported to be evading taxes after the Seoul Regional Tax Office launched an irregular audit regarding the same. In a report by a local media outlet, an additional fee of 60-70 million won was imposed on the actor for underreporting taxes. Now, the actor's agency BH Entertainment has refuted these allegations and has spoken up about the same.

The discrepancy took place due to accounting errors: Agency

A source from BH Entertainment stated there were no substantial issues raising suspicions of tax evasion. They stated, "However, in the process of investigation, a difference in the interpretation of what is subject to taxation resulted in accounting errors. A portion of the recognized costs resulted in paying additional charges." The agency emphasized that Han was a former ambassador of the National Tax Service.

Han was tagged 'exemplary taxpayer' in 2014, agency said

The source added, "She also paid her taxes dutifully to the extent of receiving a commendation from the president for being an exemplary taxpayer in 2014. There has not once been an unpleasant incident regarding taxes." BH Entertainment said that the agency and its actors will pay the taxes dutifully. At the work front, Han will be seen in the Disney+ series Moving.

