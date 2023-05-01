Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM releases much-anticipated album 'UNFORGIVEN,' streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 03:52 pm 1 min read

LE SSERAFIM releases first studio album 'UNFORGIVEN'

K-pop artists are hotcakes globally and fans are in love with the genre. LE SSERAFIM is one of the most followed groups and their much-anticipated album UNFORGIVEN is here! Yes, the girl group has released their first full-length studio album and it is streaming on all top platforms. The album also features Nile Rodgers in the title song, UNFORGIVEN.

More about the released songs

The recently released album has 13 songs which include previously released songs like The Hydra, ANTIFRAGILE, and Impurities. The new songs include Flash Forward, Burn the Bridge, No-Return, and Fire in the Belly, among others. The music video for the title track has also been released. Fans were eagerly waiting for the group's comeback and are going gaga over the newly released album.

