Entertainment

Lucky Ali to Sonu Nigam, singers who 'hurt' religious sentiments

Lucky Ali to Sonu Nigam, singers who 'hurt' religious sentiments

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 12, 2023, 11:02 am 2 min read

A look at singer-composers who sparked controversies in the past

Not only actors but singers too have often found themselves in the midst of a controversy. Whether it was singer-TV host Aditya Narayan or singer-composer Anu Malik, there have been many from the music industry who found themselves in the middle of a controversy. Here is a look at those singer-composers who hurt religious sentiments with their statements in the recent past.

Lucky Ali

Popular for songs such as O Sanam and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Lucky Ali gave birth to a controversy when he wrote in a recent social media post that "Brahman" was derived from "Abram," hurting the religious sentiments of a section of the society. After receiving backlash over it, the singer-composer deleted his post and issued a public apology on Tuesday night.

Sonu Nigam

In April 2017, Sonu Nigam put up a tweet that didn't go well with a section of the population. Nigam tweeted: "I'm not a Muslim, and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India?" A petition was filed against Nigam at a Haryana court, demanding criminal proceedings against him, but was dismissed.

Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani, in 2016, irked a section of society for his derogatory comments on Muni Tarun Sagar, a Digambara monk. The monk was invited to speak at the Haryana Assembly. As a part of his religious journey, he had renounced his clothes, and therefore, addressed the gathering, naked. Dadlani put up a sarcastic tweet that didn't go well with the public.

Sidhu Moose Wala

Late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala hurt the religious sentiments of people. Back in 2019, he "inappropriately" used the name of legendary Sikh woman Mai Bhago, in a "leaked" song. She led 40 soldiers in a fight against the Mughals. A complaint was filed against Moose Wala for the same. He also tendered a public apology in a live video on social media.