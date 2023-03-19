Entertainment

DJ Azex found dead in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances

DJ Azex found dead in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 19, 2023, 03:25 pm 1 min read

DJ Azez is no more; he was found dead at his Bhubaneswar residence

Popular DJ Azex, whose real name was Akshay Kumar, was found dead at his residence in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Saturday, said multiple media reports. His body has reportedly been kept in the city's Capital Hospital mortuary. The Kharavel Nagar Police is investigating the cause of his sudden and mysterious death, especially since he was quite young. May he rest in peace.

It is suspected that he died by suicide

As per his family, Azex possibly died by suicide, though the reason is not entirely clear yet. A family member told Odisha TV, "There was a power cut during a thunderstorm yesterday and Azex was inside his room. When we went to call him around 10 pm, we found his door closed. Later, we found his body hanging after we broke open the door."