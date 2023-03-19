Entertainment

'Bholaa': Advance bookings commence for Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 19, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Advance bookings are now open for 'Bholaa'

The hype for Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Bholaa is real! Devgn's first release in 2023, the film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie Kaithi starring Karthi, which proved to be a major hit down south. It is set to be released in 2D and 3D formats on March 30, and the advance bookings for the films have now reportedly commenced.

Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2—co-starring Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna—a remake of the uber-successful eponymous Malayalam film. So, Devgn is trying to replicate this with Bholaa, too.

Drishyam 2 fared well despite being a remake, and if the content clicks, Bholaa may meet the same fate.

Bholaa also marks Devgn's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.

Advance bookings open for IMAX 3D, 4DX 3D

On Sunday, Devgn posted a video on his social media accounts to announce that advance bookings for Bholaa have commenced for IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D formats. Usually, advance bookings start about two-three days before the film's release, so the regular tickets (priced lower) would be available later this month. Through the video, Devgn and Tabu asked audiences to "immerse" themselves in Bholaa's world.

Apart from playing the lead and helming the project, Devgn is also the project's co-producer. He has bankrolled the movie under his Ajay Devgn Ffilms banner. Bholaa also stars Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, Kiran Kumar, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It is edited by Dharmendra Sharma (Thank God, Shivaay), while the cinematography is helmed by Aseem Bajaj (Sacred Games, Son of Sardaar).

Refresher: What was 'Kaithi' all about?

Kaithi revolves around a former inmate Dilli (Karthi), who gets caught in a police mission to nab an underworld drug kingpin. He becomes the center of the whole chaos, though his only aim in life is to meet his long-lost daughter. However, he ends up helping the police officers. A sequel is reportedly in the works. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Aha, and SonyLIV.