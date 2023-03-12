Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's death: Meet Vikas Malu, businessman accused of involvement

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 12, 2023, 12:18 pm 3 min read

Businessman Vikas Malu's wife Saanvi has accused him of poisoning Satish Kaushik

The death of veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik in Gurugram has taken an unexpected turn. Delhi-based industrialist Vikas Malu's wife Saanvi has alleged her husband "may have poisoned Kaushik" due to an altercation they had over a Rs. 15cr loan that Malu availed from Kaushik. Notably, Kaushik stayed at Malu's farmhouse last before his demise on Thursday. However, Kaushik's family has made no allegations.

Malu reportedly took loan 3 years ago

Reportedly, Saanvi wrote a letter to the Delhi Police and alleged that Malu may have used some "pills" to "murder" Kaushik. Malu had apparently taken a loan from Kaushik for investment purposes in Dubai three years ago, but hadn't paid anything back. "When I asked my husband what was the matter, he said that he lost Kaushik's money during the COVID-19 pandemic," she complained.

Saanvi to record statement soon

"In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, inquiry initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (Malu's wife). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to...record her statement (sic)," ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying. Previously, some medicines were recovered from Malu's farmhouse in Delhi, too, where Kaushik had last stayed.

'Satish ji has been my family for 30 years'

Hours after Saanvi's allegations, Malu posted an Instagram video of Kaushik dancing during the Holi celebrations and wrote, "Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years...it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light." "I'd like to break the silence and say...a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it."

Read the post here

Malu has luxurious lifestyle, runs profitable business

Malu is reportedly a well-to-do businessman and the director of Kuber Group; apparently, his entire family was reportedly friends with Kaushik. His Instagram profile gives a peek into his luxurious lifestyle, especially the entourage of several cars that are parked in his garage. He apparently keeps traveling between Dubai and India for business purposes. His feed also has an old picture with Salman Khan.

Malu has been at the helm since 1993

Notably, Kuber Grains' website says, "In 1993 Mr. Vikas Malu took charge as Director in Kuber Group by keeping his father's vision in mind & following his footprints." It also mentions that Kuber Group operates in over 50 countries, with more than 45 industries operating under it. Founded in 1985 by Malu's father, Kuber Group is "now a rapidly growing multi-diversified conglomerate," it adds.