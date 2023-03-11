Entertainment

Satish Kaushik death probe: Police find 'medicines' in Delhi farmhouse

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 11, 2023, 11:15 am 2 min read

The Delhi Police is probing Satish Kaushik's sudden death

The investigation into veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik's death has taken a new turn. The Delhi Police is reportedly trying to discover if there was any foul play involved, considering he was fine when he attended a Holi party with his industry friends a day before his demise in Mumbai. Reportedly, the police have recovered some medicines from the Delhi farmhouse where Kaushik last stayed.

Farmhouse reportedly belongs to wanted industrialist

ANI has reported that Delhi's South-West District Police visited the farmhouse where the Tere Naam director was staying before his death. It revealed that investigating officers procured some medicines from the site and are now waiting for a detailed post-mortem report to reach a definite conclusion. Reportedly, the farmhouse belongs to a wanted industrialist, and the police are also looking into the guest list.

Kaushik complained of uneasiness, passed away due to heart attack

Kaushik's sudden death was confirmed by his close friend and actor Anupam Kher early on Thursday morning via social media. Prima facie, a massive heart attack has been revealed to be the cause of the death. Kher revealed that Kaushik complained of "uneasiness" and asked his driver to take him to a hospital. He was rushed to Gurugram's Fortis Hospital, but couldn't be saved.

Several Bollywood actors paid their last respects

Kaushik was cremated in Mumbai in the presence of his family and friends late on Thursday. The who's who of Bollywood were in attendance to bid farewell to Kaushik; they were spotted at his residence and at the cremation ground, too. Kher, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Arjun Kapoor, among others, had come to pay their last respects.

Take a quick look at Kaushik's rich career

Some of the most memorable films of Kaushik's career include Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and Deewana Mastana, among others. He had also directed Tere Naam and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, among other movies. His last projects—such as the series Pop Kaun and the film Emergency—will be released posthumously. He was last seen in Chhatriwali.