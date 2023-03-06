Entertainment

'Bholaa' trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu lead power-packed mass entertainer

Mar 06, 2023

Ajay Devgn is all set for his first release of 2023, Bholaa, co-starring his friend and frequent collaborator Tabu. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi starring Karthi, which proved to be a major hit down South. Devgn's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34, Bholaa will release in 3D on March 30. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

The current box office climate is a little uncertain, with no guaranteed formula about which film will mint money and which will fall flat at the box office.

For instance, two recently released remakes, Shehzada and Selfiee, were outright rejected by the audience.

However, Drishaym 2 worked extremely well last year, despite it being a remake, too!

Bholaa is expected to replicate that success.

The trailer promises a well-executed 'masala' entertainer

The clip—over two minutes long—is high on power-packed performances, pulsating background music, and multiple action stunts in quick succession. We also get some idea about the plot through a conversation that transpires between Tabu and Devgn at the beginning, and Devgn's disdain for cops rises to the surface. All in all, Bholaa seems like a perfectly cooked masala entertainer with all the right ingredients.

Meet the team that infused life into 'Bholaa'

Apart from playing the lead and helming the project, Devgn is also the project's producer. He has bankrolled the movie under his Ajay Devgn Ffilms banner. Bholaa co-stars Sanjay Mishra, Raai Laxmi, Makrand Deshpande, Kiran Kumar, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It has been edited by Dharmendra Sharma (Thank God, Shivaay), while the cinematography is by Aseem Bajaj (Sacred Games, Son of Sardaar).

Refresher: Here's what 'Kaithi' was all about

Kaithi revolves around a former inmate Dilli (Karthi), who gets caught in a police mission to nab an underworld drug kingpin. The turn of events leads him to become the center of the whole chaos. His only aim in life is to meet his long-lost daughter, but eventually, he ends up helping the police officers. A sequel is reportedly in the works.

Devgn and Tabu have been featured in multiple films together

Tabu and Devgn, who are close friends in real life, too, have been appreciated for their previous cinematic collaborations like Vijaypath, Drishyam, Haqeeqat, Golmaal Again, Thakshak, De De Pyaar De, and Fitoor. They were last seen together in Drishyam 2, a blockbuster success.