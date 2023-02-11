Entertainment

Vin Diesel-Jason Momoa's 'Fast X' trailer out; promises power-packed action

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 11, 2023, 05:34 pm 1 min read

The much-awaited trailer of Fast X is out, and fans can't keep calm! Vin Diesel, who has become synonymous with the Fast & Furious franchise, will be headlining the action thriller. The trailer promises power-packed action and an edgy narrative like the film's predecessors. Fast X is helmed by Louis Leterrier and will be released in theaters on May 19.

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming film stars Jason Momoa as the main antagonist, and the cast also includes Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang, among others. The film is written by Justin Lin, Zach Dean, and Dan Mazeau; the cinematography is helmed by Stephen F Windon. It is bankrolled by Diesel, Lin, Neal H Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent.