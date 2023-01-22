Entertainment

Jeremy Renner reveals he broke 30+ bones in snowplow accident

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 22, 2023, 01:55 pm 2 min read

Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has shared an update about his health condition and revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in the snowplow accident at his home in Nevada on New Year's Day. He was helping a motorist stranded in three feet of snow before being run over by his own snowplow. The actor was airlifted to a hospital in Reno and underwent surgery.

Renner's update on social media

In a photo shared on social media on Saturday, Renner was seen lying on a medical bed, which seemed to have been clicked during a physiotherapy session. He wrote in the post, "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens (sic)," and thanked his fans and well-wishers.

Renner wrote about his changed lifestyle

The Avengers actor also shared about his changed lifestyle and how the accident affected his family. Fans and colleagues wished him a speedy recovery. His co-star Chris Hemsworth called him a champion, whereas Chris Evans joked, "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" referring to how tough the Hawkeye actor was. Renner shared the first update from the hospital a few days after the accident.

Details of the accident

The snowplow accident happened near Lake Tahoe, where Renner was helping a stranded motorist. While he was speaking to a family member, the snowcat started rolling, and even though he tried to get to the driver's seat, it ran over him. Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner was seriously hurt after being run over by his own snowcat.

Renner's initial condition

Renner suffered from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the accident. Post-surgery, he was shifted to the intensive care unit. Initially, his representative said his situation was stable yet critical. The 52-year-old suffered a lot of blood loss after his snowcat ran over him.

Recent work and notable works

The two-time Academy Award nominee's recent release was the second season of the Paramount+ crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, which started streaming on January 15. Notable works of Renner include The Hurt Locker, Marvel's Avengers, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, among others. He starred in Disney+Hotstar's Hawkeye series in 2021 and his performance in the six-episode-long show was loved by all.