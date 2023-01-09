Lifestyle

Reasons why you shouldn't sleep with room heaters on

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 09, 2023, 07:52 pm 3 min read

With the winter season engulfing North India in a blanket of dense fog and shiver-inducing temperature, the sale of room heaters is on the rise more than ever. While they keep you warm indoors, they do pose certain health risks that may even cause death. Here are five downsides to using room heaters for prolonged hours, especially overnight when sleeping. Check them out!

Room heaters may cause skin problems

A room heater may keep you warm but it's not the best fit for your skin. This seasonal gadget, when used for long hours, can reduce moisture in the air and in your skin. This leads to skin irritation, itching, dryness, and patches that may become too stubborn to get rid of. In fact, some may also experience nose bleeding and rashes.

It can make indoor air toxic, leading to severe problems

Most room heaters available in the market release carbon monoxide, which is extremely harmful. How you ask? Well, when you switch on these heaters and forget to ventilate your room as you sleep through the night, it can be hazardous to your health. It can lead you to suffer from asthma, allergic irritations, and even death in some cases.

The risk of a fire hazard is always there

Usually, room heaters are enclosed in a non-metallic case which gets heated up when used for hours. If touched accidentally, it can lead to severe burns, especially hazardous to infants, children, older adults, or those with sensitive skin. It can cause a fire if kept near flammable items like curtains, or cause short-circuits if kept near electric vents, or anywhere with exposure to water.

Fluctuation in temperature can cause various illnesses

While yes, it is extremely comfortable to sit inside a warm heater during the ongoing winter season, the reality hits with a cold slap when you step out. This transition from warm to cold, and back and forth of changing indoor temperature can make your immune system weak. This can lead to many illnesses like the flu, fever, body aches, and throat issues.

Room heaters can lead to electrical shock

Room heaters with improperly connected wires can cause electrical shocks, sparking, and even short circuits. This is because heaters consume run on a high voltage and consume a lot of electricity, carrying the potential to suffer or wreck heavy damage to both property and life. In fact, it can trigger fire and cause electrical burns to those using it in the room.