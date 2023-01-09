Lifestyle

How to hide your blemishes or acne spots with makeup

Acne spots or blemishes are the most annoying skin problems that take weeks or months to go away. While a proper anti-acne skincare routine can help fade those pesky scars naturally, makeup can come to your rescue during important occasions and functions. Here's how you can hide your blemishes or acne scars with makeup and make your skin look clear, flawless, and radiant.

First, moisturize your skin

Acne can make your skin super-oily due to excess sebum production. So, first, wash your face with a gentle cleanser. Then, apply a light oil-free moisturizer all over your face and massage well to make your skin nourished and hydrated. This will also soothe the inflammation caused by acne and blemishes. Next, use a non-sticky primer to prevent oiliness.

Use a color corrector

Color correctors are the best makeup products to hide your acne spots and blemishes and give an illusion of clear and flawless skin. Acne spots turn brown after drying out. So, use an orange color corrector to conceal the brown spots. You can also use orange lipstick on the brown spots to camouflage them. Green can also be used to neutralize fiery active pimples.

A concealer is a must

After color-correcting your skin, use the right shade of concealer to cover the acne spots or blemishes and get even-looking skin. We recommend you use a stick or dry cream concealer as they will prevent oil build-up around the blemishes. You can go for an SPF 20 enriched concealer for added benefits. Remember to apply with light finger strokes instead of rubbing.

Remember to use a matte finish foundation

After concealing your face, go for a matte, lightweight, and full-coverage foundation that will give you a flawless finish while blurring your blemishes and scars. Remember to choose a long-lasting foundation that is gentle on the skin and will not break it out further. Dab gently and blend the product well with a beauty sponge, and do not rub it.

Lastly, set your face with powder

To avoid the makeup on your scars from fading, use a compact powder at the end. It will also keep your base intact and give you some extra coverage. Dampen the beauty sponge and dab the powder on your face to prevent the makeup from budging. You can also go for a non-comedogenic loose-setting powder and finish off with a makeup-setting spray.