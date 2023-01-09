Lifestyle

5 types of healthier chips you can make at home

These homemade chips are healthy, wholesome and nutritious than packaged ones

One of the most loved snack items in the world, chips are often associated with unhealthy eating as most of the packaged ones come loaded with added sugar, artificial colors, and refined oils. However, you can easily make healthier versions at home by using wholesome ingredients. Also, try making baked versions instead of deep-fried ones. Here are five healthier chips recipes you can try.

Brinjal chips

These super-easy brinjal chips are healthy and can be enjoyed as a guilt-free snack whenever you are craving something salty and crunchy. Cut brinjal into thin slices and spread them on a baking tray. Drizzle the brinjal slices with some olive oil. Sprinkle salt, pepper, and red chili powder on top and bake for a few minutes until crispy and golden brown. Enjoy!

Spinach and kale chips

Loaded with vitamins A and C, these healthy chips are great for diabetics as well. Cut spinach leaves and kale leaves into small pieces. Wash them and let them dry. Add olive oil, and vinegar to the leaves and mix well. Arrange the leaves on a baking sheet and roast for 35 minutes. Sprinkle some sea salt on top and serve immediately.

Sweet potato chips

These light, nutritious and healthy chips are low-fat and low-calorie and can be had as a go-to snack. Slice the sweet potatoes as thinly as possible. Sprinkle ground thyme and oregano on top of them along with salt, pepper, olive oil, and paprika powder, and mix well. Cook them in a preheated air fryer for 10-15 minutes. Enjoy with homemade garlic dip.

Moong dal chips

Soak moong dal in water for two hours and grind well. Add the dal to a bowl along with semolina and wheat flour and mix well. Add dry coriander leaves, salt, pepper, and red chili powder and mix well. Prepare a semi-soft dough out of the mixture, make small balls, and roll them out. Cut into long chips shape and bake well. Enjoy!

Ragi chips

Packed with protein, fiber, calcium, iron, and magnesium, these ragi chips are diabetic-friendly. Mix together whole wheat flour, curd, ragi flour, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and red chili powder. Add water and knead into a smooth dough. Make small balls out of the dough, roll them flat, and cut them into chip-like strips. Sprinkle olive oil and bake for 12-15 minutes. Serve with hummus.