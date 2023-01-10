Lifestyle

Most common pregnancy myths and the reality behind them

When you are pregnant, you want to put your best efforts into keeping yourself and your baby safe. And with that comes a mix of many legitimate and illegitimate advice from people around you, giving rise to many myths related to pregnancy. We are here to help you differentiate between some commonly believed pregnancy myths and the actual truth. Just read on.

Myth: Heartburn during pregnancy indicates a hairy newborn

Fact: Estrogen is the real culprit here. High levels of estrogen during pregnancy, can both cause heartburn and play a role in the amount of hair the baby is born with. So, it's understandable that many believe that heartburn during pregnancy causes the baby to have a lot of hair. It's better to focus on preventing it rather than on finding a baby barber!

Myth: Pregnant women should sleep in a specific position

Fact: Sleeping during pregnancy, being restricted to just one position, sounds very uncomfortable. While many physicians recommend sleeping on the left side as it is optimal for circulation, turning to the right will not be the end of the world for you or your baby. Many studies have touched upon this topic but nothing concrete can be concluded so far.

Myth: Pregnant women glow

Fact: Pregnancy glow isn't actually a myth! During pregnancy, the skin gets stretched. It can get oilier, and it looks flushed, giving the woman a more radiant appearance. Coupled with the increase in progesterone and new blood, women get that bright glow in their skin. However, not all women get a pregnancy glow and there's nothing wrong with you if you don't.

Myth: Cats can be harmful to pregnant women

Fact: Cats are prone to becoming infected by eating infected rodents, birds, or other small animals. And they play an important role in the spread of toxoplasmosis. But is it safe for a pregnant woman to be around cats? Absolutely! Petting your cat will not result in getting infected. Though, it's advised that pregnant women should steer clear of cat litter.

Myth: Dying your hair is dangerous

Fact: The chemicals and toxins present in the dye are considered harmful to the unborn baby. While dying the hair poses a risk of inhaling the chemicals, doing so in a well-ventilated area would eliminate the problem. Additionally, you must also wait until the second trimester of a pregnancy before being exposed to the chemicals. By that time the baby's organs are already developed.

Myth: Caffeine is bad for the baby

Fact: Many studies have linked high amounts of caffeine during pregnancy to problems with a baby's growth and development. While pregnant women are able to metabolize caffeine, the fetuses lack the enzymes to do so. So, consuming high amounts of caffeine either through tea, coffee or any other beverages is not advisable for pregnant women. Try to limit your daily dose of caffeine.