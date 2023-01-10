Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan! Revealing the stud's fitness secrets

Here's wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday

The Krrish of our hearts turns 49 today! From his impeccable dance moves and powerful screen presence to his chiseled body and rugged looks, Hrithik Roshan is called the "Greek God of Bollywood" and rightly so. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor is one of the finest ones in showbiz who's aging backward. On his birthday, let's check out the star's fitness secrets.

Roshan is a fitness freak and loves to use weights

As evident from his attractive physique, Roshan is a fitness enthusiast and loves to take care of his body. As per reports, the Vikram Vedha actor follows four days of rigorous workout which helps him stay fit, active, and always in shape. More often than not, the Bollywood hunk indulges in a cardio workout, resistance training, and exercises with weights.

The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor disapproves of using steroids

On the face of it, a body like that of Roshan may appear as that of someone who takes steroids. However, much to your surprise, the actor disapproves of the use of steroids to achieve his fitness goals. The War man believes that steroids affect metabolism and other important body functions. They do more harm than good as they may lead to weight gain.

Posing like an absolute dreamboat that he is

Here's what he does in the gym every week

On Monday, the actor focuses on his chest, calves, and back through bench presses and underhand cable pull-downs. Tuesday is a leg day where he does exercises including hack squats, leg extensions, leg presses, and lying leg curls. While he rests on Wednesday, Thursday brings him to focus on his shoulders, abs, and calves. On Friday, he performs exercises to tone his arms.

He loves to savor a protein-rich diet to stay fit

When it comes to food, Roshan plays it wise. According to sources, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai debutant eats every three-four hours and sticks to a strict diet. Each meal of his day has about 80 grams of protein. It's also known that the actor eats a lot of fruits, veggies, and fiber-rich carbohydrates. Sweet potatoes, salmon, and seafood are his go-to foods.

Roshan's insane transformation for Vikram Vedha is inspirational

During the shoot of Vikram Vedha, Roshan was coached by fitness trainer Swapneel Hazare, who revealed that the actor had to follow a fixed schedule. His routine started with mobility and foam rolling and cardio and fascia were reserved for the evening to maintain his body. While injuries were taken care of through sauna and swimming, his diet featured high protein and fewer carbs.