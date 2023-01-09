Lifestyle

Here's what your dog's tail wagging conveys

Dogs convey all kinds of emotions with with their tail wag – or a lack thereof

The way dogs move their tails tells a lot about how they are feeling at the moment. There is a lot of information contained in their movement. From the speed of the wag to the looseness in its tail, each movement shares different information. If you want to know what your dog is trying to convey through its tail, keep on reading.

Fast and shaky wag

When your dog moves its tail in a fast and vigorous way, it may be that the dog is under some stress or tension and is hostile. The dog could spring into action at any moment. This movement of a dog's tail signifies a highly aroused state. Generally, it is better to avoid them until their tail settles down.

Tucked in between their legs

When your dog is scared or sad, it will stick its tail between its legs. This could also mean that they have done something which you don't approve of. For example, your dog peed inside the house instead of in the backyard for which you gave the training. The dog, feeling ashamed for its bad conduct, tucks its tail in.

Pulled down

Your dog will keep its tail at a low level but not tuck in when it's not entirely comfortable with the situation it is in. The dog could be feeling anxious, nervous, or unsure. It can mean several things such as "I am not feeling good" or "I am a little depressed." It could also mean "I feel insecure."

Circular wag

Your dog will most often wag its tail in a circular motion when it is happy or overjoyed to see someone special. You must have seen videos of happy dogs reuniting with their owners after a long time. When your dog engages in a tail wag that encompasses the whole body, it means your dog is being friendly with you.

Pointing straight up

When your dog's tail points straight up, they are trying to convey to you that they are mad. If you see this stance, beware! In such a case you should restrain your dog's leash or put them in their crate until they have calmed down. The dog is alert and aroused and ready to react to whatever it is they're unhappy with.