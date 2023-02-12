Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer action-drama 'Shehzada's advance bookings now open

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer action-drama 'Shehzada's advance bookings now open

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 12, 2023, 11:42 am 2 min read

The advance bookings of 'Shehzada' are now open! The film is fronted by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

It's time to book your tickets! The advance bookings for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada are now open across the country. To note, the film was earlier supposed to premiere theatrically on February 10, but the makers pushed it ahead to February 17 to provide more screens to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's global blockbuster Pathaan. Will you catch the first-day first show?

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming film, a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, marks the lead actors' second collaboration after Luka Chuppi.

Aaryan—who recently tasted success in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and then Freddy—is eyeing a hattrick with Shehzada.

However, since it is a remake, comparisons with the original are inevitable, so it remains to be seen how well Shehzada does measure up to the original's repute.

Aaryan also shared brand-new poster on Saturday

Aaryan took to social media on Saturday night and tweeted, "Baat Jab Shehzada ki ho toh Discussion nahin karte...Seedha Ticket Book Karte hain. Advance bookings open now. Releasing next Friday! (sic)" He also uploaded a brand-new poster that featured Sanon crowning him, as befits the title of the film, which literally translates to a prince. An opulent home is also visible in the background.

Check out the tweet and reactions to it here

Baat Jab Shehzada ki ho toh Discussion nahin karte…Seedha Ticket Book Karte hain 👑

ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW 🔥

RELEASING NEXT FRIDAY !! #Shehzada #17thFeb 👑 https://t.co/9F0MFJtHAt pic.twitter.com/duT38vrefz — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 11, 2023

Meet team that brought 'Shehzada' to life

Earlier, the Rohit Dhawan directorial had booked the November 4, 2022, slot for release, but it was later postponed. Shehzada also stars veteran actors Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar, Rakesh Bedi, and Ronit Roy. The cinematography is helmed by Sudeep Chatterjee (Bajirao Mastani) and Sanjay F Gupta (Qayamat: City Under Threat). Aaryan has turned a producer with Shehzada, while Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has co-produced it.

'Shehzada' will face stiff competition from 'Pathaan'

Shehzada is expected to have a fair start at the box office, particularly due to Aaryan's popularity among the masses and the on-ground promotions he has been doing relentlessly for several days. Moreover, the masala film will be a new experience for viewers who haven't watched the original. However, Shehzada will face humungous competition from Pathaan, which is currently on a box office rampage.