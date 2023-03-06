Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding safety protocols for cast, crew on film sets

#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding safety protocols for cast, crew on film sets

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 06, 2023, 07:17 pm 3 min read

The safety of stuntpersons and actors during shoots is a pivotal cause for concern in India

Action sequences are an instrumental part of several big-budget productions and while VFX can do the trick often, it is an extremely expensive and time-consuming affair. Earlier on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he had been seriously injured and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting an action sequence. Where does our industry stand on cast and crew's safety?

But first, read what happened to Bachchan

Big B took to his blog to share the unfortunate update with his fans and well-wishers. He wrote, "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage." Bachchan is recuperating at his home Jalsa and won't be able to meet his fans this weekend.

The production house must ensure the cast and crew's safety

Stuntpersons, naturally, are the most vulnerable during action sequences. However, there are some actors, like John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, and Vidyut Jammwal, who often emphasize doing their stunts on their own, which increases the risk factor exponentially for them. An executive producer told Hindustan Times, "The line producer and the first assistant of a particular project [must] ensure safety measures on the sets."

Major production houses keep the medical equipment ready

Per reports, most production houses only have fire extinguishers and first-aid kits in place, but it's rare to see an ambulance ready lest anything happens to any crew member. A source told the aforementioned portal that there are thankfully some exceptions. "Big production houses ensure safety on the sets. They keep an ambulance and a water tanker when a dangerous sequence is being shot."

The production house must take care of the money matters

There have been several instances both on television sets and on film sets where a stuntperson has lost their life while shooting for a life-threatening action sequence. When such a tragedy befalls, "paltry compensation" is given to the victim's family. In other cases, when the person is gravely injured, the production house is supposed to take care of the person's medical bills.

Lack of a safety director is a cause for concern

Action director Allan Amin once said, "[Many] Hollywood actors [too] do stunts on their own. The difference between them and us is that we do not have a safety director on set. He cross-checks every detail and gives his nod. A stunt is filmed only after that." In Hollywood, Tom Cruise is famous for putting his life on the line for action stunts.