HBO's 'Succession' confirmed to end with Season 4

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 11:05 am 1 min read

HBO's acclaimed drama series Succession will conclude with its fourth season. Creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed the same during an interview with The New Yorker. One of the key actors of the comedy-drama series, Brian Cox had hinted about the same earlier. The fourth season premieres on March 26. Fans have been heartbroken by the news and they have been posting on social media.

Armstrong's take on the announcement

Armstrong spoke in detail about the series coming to an end. He said, "I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, 'Oh, that's it, guys. That was the end.' I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end." The satirical black comedy premiered first in 2018.

