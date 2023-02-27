Entertainment

US: Akshay Kumar-headlined show 'The Entertainers' canceled in New Jersey

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 27, 2023, 09:53 pm 2 min read

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is having a tough time. Since the pandemic, his films have failed to do good business at the box office, including the recently released Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Now, as per recent reports, Kumar is set to fly to the US for a five-city show titled The Entertainers. However, the New Jersey show has been canceled due to low demand.

Reason behind show cancelation

Amit Jaitly, the promoter of the New Jersey show, released a statement and said the slow sale of tickets led to its cancelation, reported Bollywood Hungama. He also said it was not marketed properly, adding those who booked the tickets would be fully refunded. The rest of the shows will take place as per schedule. Many other Bollywood celebrities are scheduled to perform, too.

Performers and excitement regarding the event

Bollywood stars are known for doing such shows abroad to cater to their NRI fan base. This tour will also feature artists like Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, Jasleen Royal, Sonam Bajwa, Zahrah Khan, and Stebin Ben. The team has already had a power-packed rehearsal in Mumbai, and Fatehi reached the US on Sunday. Kumar and others will leave on Tuesday.