'Kantara' to release in Spain, Italy: Decoding film's global success

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 19, 2023

Rishab Shetty-led 'Kantara' set to be released in Spain and Italy

The unprecedented success of Kantara—a film by Kannada filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty—was not foreseen, as it was only meant to release in Karnataka and a few neighboring markets, prominently for Kannadiga viewers. However, the perfect culmination of craft transcended boundaries to make global waves. Now, Kantara is gearing up to be released in Spain and Italy, too. Here's how it took the world by storm.

Why does this story matter?

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Kantara was initially released in Kannada on September 30, 2022.

However, the phenomenal response at the box office led to the demand for the dubbed versions, and the team released its Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi versions the next month.

Notably, Kantara was released alongside Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I and Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha.

Hombale Films dubbing 'Kantara' in Spanish, Italian languages

On Friday, Shetty's Kantara grabbed the attention of the international audience when it was screened at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. After gaining this big global recognition, the makers are now working on dubbing the film in Spanish and Italian languages. In a Twitter post, Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films made the announcement of the movie's release in Spain and Italy soon.

Check out the announcement post

'Kantara' became first Kannada movie to be screened in Vietnam

Despite decades of Bollywood dominance, Sandalwood recovered strongly with films like Kantara last year. The unprecedented rise transcended global boundaries. Interestingly, on November 1, 2022, it became the first ever Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City—the largest city in Vietnam. Notably, the film also scripted history by becoming the second-biggest Sandalwood film of all time, just behind KGF: Chapter 2.

Contributing factors that made 'Kantara' sensational classic movie

A one-of-its-kind film, Kantara's success was due to several contributing factors, including its intriguing plotline, cinematic experience, technical brilliance, and stellar performances. Initially, Kantara caught the attention due to ensuing controversies regarding cultural wars, which greatly benefitted the film. The use of Bhoota Kola—a performative ritual for gods prevalent among the indigenous communities in coastal Karnataka—in the film's storyline also contributed to the success.

Shetty's stellar performance uplifted whole film

Undoubtedly, Shetty's stellar performance helped the film in gaining massive success all over the world. As the rebellious Shiva, Shetty's performance amazed the audience, and specifically, the climax of the film was the highlight, in which the actor showed his acting prowess. Notably, an incident that occurred roughly 20-30 years ago in the actor's village inspired him to write the story of Kantara.

'Kantara 2' has been confirmed by Shetty

While commemorating Kantara's 100-day run at the theaters in February, Shetty confirmed the release of Kantara 2 in 2024. In a press conference, Shetty revealed that Kantara was supposedly the second part of the series and the viewers have seen the second installment, while the prequel still awaits its release next year. Apparently, the idea of a prequel came during the shoot of Kantara.