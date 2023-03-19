Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks Madonna's record with sensational 'The Eras' tour

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 19, 2023, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift now holds the record for the most successful concert by a female artist in US

Pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is on a roll! Her The Eras tour—which kicked off in Arizona on Friday—is off to a sensational beginning. It is her first United States-wide tour since 2018, so the Swifties' excitement is sky-high. Reportedly, her opening three-hour concert, wherein Swift played a 44-song setlist, was attended by over 70,000 people. With this, Swift broke a record held by Madonna.

Why does this story matter?

Swift has been ruling the music industry for years and is behind numerous chartbuster songs such as Blank Space, Lover, Anti-Hero, and Enchanted, among others.

She has reportedly sold over 200 million album copies worldwide and also holds the prestige of being the most streamed woman on Spotify.

The singer is also the recipient of a whopping 12 Grammy Awards, among other accolades.

Swift broke Madonna's 36-year-old record

Swift's concert tour kicked off at The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and reportedly witnessed an audience of over 70,000. Earlier, Madonna held the record for the most-attended female concert in US history. The said concert took place at Anaheim Stadium in 1987 and was attended by 62,986 people. However, 36 years after that, Swift whizzed past Madonna and climbed to the top.

What happened during Swift's opening tour concert?

During the opening concert, Swift went through 16 outfit changes, and the musical numbers encapsulated her 17-year-long career. The tour's next stops are Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, near Las Vegas, and then AT&T Stadium, Arlington, near Dallas. Talking about the commercials, Swift is likely to earn around $620M (roughly Rs. 511cr) from The Eras tour. The ticket prices start at around $350 (around Rs. 29,000).

Recently, Swift released 4 new songs

A day before the concert started, Swift surprised her fans and released four previously unreleased songs. These included Eyes Open (Taylor's version), Safe & Sound (featuring joywilliams and @johnboymusic) (Taylor's version), If This Was a Movie (Taylor's version), and All of The Girls You Loved Before. Moreover, Glendale, Arizona, recently changed its name to "Swift City" temporarily to honor the singer.