Woman, daughters found death in Delhi home; chilling note found

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 22, 2022, 03:03 pm 2 min read

The deceased woman's husband died of COVID-19 last year and the family was living in difficult situation since then

Three members of a family were found dead in an apartment in Delhi's Vasant Vihar neighborhood on Saturday, in what appeared to be a case of multiple suicide. According to police, a mother and her two daughters were found dead inside their home. They suspected that the three died as a result of "suffocation". Meanwhile, disturbing suicide notes were also discovered from the scene.

Incident Police had to forced open the door of the apartment

DCP South West said the police reached the scene after receiving a callthat a room at Vasant Apartment Society was locked from the inside and residents were not responding. When Delhi Police arrived, they forced through the door and found three dead bodies. The deceased were identified as Manju Srivastava and her two daughters, Anshika and Anku.

Details What might have killed the family?

When police arrived, the flat was fully insulated, with all doors and windows sealed with a foil-like substance. According to officials, the knob on the cooking gas cylinder had also been turned on, and an angithi (coal fire) was left burning. The coal fire and lack of ventilation must have caused lethal carbon monoxide to build up in the room, killing the three.

Suicide note Chilling notes revealed the suicide plan: Police

As per the information based on notes found inside the house, the women packed the house with polythene and turned the house into a gas chamber. It was part of their plan to kill themselves by suicide. The probe has revealed the fire and insulation material was ordered online.

Text Here is the text of one of the suicide note

One of the suicide notes specifically said that anyone entering the flat should not ignite a match because it may start a fire. "Too much deadly gas... carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!!," reads the chilling suicide note in English.

Statement What did domestic help, neighbors say about the family?

According to the home help and neighbors, the woman's husband died of COVID-19 last year, and the family was in despair since then. The woman was also not keeping well for a long time and had recently been confined to bed, according to police. They said the case is still being investigated keeping in mind all the possible angles.