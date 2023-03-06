Business

Bill-Melinda Gates welcome their grandchild; family shares news on Instagram

Bill-Melinda Gates welcome their grandchild; family shares news on Instagram

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 06, 2023, 11:03 am 2 min read

Bill and Melinda Gates's daughter Jennifer has welcomed her first child with husband Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, has given birth to her first child with husband Nayel Nassar. The couple had announced their pregnancy in November last year and Melinda had thrown an extravagant baby shower for Jennifer in December. Jennifer shared an adorable image on Instagram recently and announced the birth of her first child. Congratulations to the family!

Jennifer didn't reveal the baby's photo in her post

Jennifer's post didn't reveal the child's photo but the new parents could be seen cradling the little one in their arms. She captioned the post, "Sending love from our healthy little family." Her sister Phoebe Gates, businesswoman Martha Stewart, entrepreneur Mario Dedivanovic, and photographer Allan Zepeda, among other well-known people, left congratulatory messages under the post and wished for the baby's good health.

Here's how Bill and Melinda congratulated their daughter

Bill reposted the image on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations Jenn and Nayel. I am so proud." Melinda replied under her daughter's Instagram post and said, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows." Last year, Bill wrote on his blog, "I started looking at the world through a new lens —when my daughter gave me the news that I'll [soon] become a grandfather."

Here's what Jennifer posted

Instagram post A post shared by jenniferkgates on March 6, 2023 at 10:19 am IST

The couple got hitched in 2021 in New York

Jennifer and Nassar tied the knot in October 2021. She was married at her 124-acre horse farm in upstate New York, which Bill reportedly bought for her in 2018. The ceremony was attended by several members of the Gates family and took place months after Bill and Melinda's divorce was finalized. Nassar is an equestrian and met his lady love on a show-jumping circuit.

Learn more about Jennifer's academics, career trajectory

As mentioned on Jennifer's Instagram profile, she is an MD candidate and currently an MPH student. She also describes herself as an "equestrian, wife, mama, bookworm, etc." Passionate about "studying factors that impact children's growth and development," she "[hopes] to contribute by giving people a clear understanding of their conditions and circumstances." She is inspired by her parents' "dinnertime conversations about children's health [globally]."