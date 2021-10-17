After divorce, Bill, Melinda Gates walk daughter down the aisle

Published on Oct 17, 2021, 08:51 pm

The wedding comes months after the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates was finalized.

Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, got married to fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday. The wedding—which reportedly cost "at least" $2 million—comes months after the divorce of Bill (65) and Melinda (57) was finalized. Jennifer (25) was married at her 124-acre horse farm in upstate New York, which Bill is said to have bought for her in 2018.

Details

$16 million estate turned into stellar wedding venue

Visuals from the event showed the $15.82 million estate converted into a stellar wedding venue. The wedding was attended by Bill, Melinda, along with their other children Rory (22) and Phoebe (19). Bill's stepmother Mimi Gardner Gates (79) also attended the ceremony, joining her billionaire stepson on a helicopter from New York City in his private jet.

Marriage

Jennifer, Nayel were engaged in January 2020

Jennifer had met Nayel (30) on a show-jumping circuit and the two were engaged to be wed in January 2020. Announcing her engagement, Jennifer had written on social media, "Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend... I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing, and loving together. Yes, a million times over."

Quote

'Can't wait to keep growing together'

On his own social media post, Nayel had written, "SHE SAID YES!! I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now." "Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can't imagine mine without you anymore," he added.

Couple

Both Jennifer, Nayel are passionate about equestrian sport

Jennifer is currently a medical student at Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York. She is set to graduate in 2023. She is an alumnus of Standford University and an accomplished equestrian. She has participated in the Longines Global Champions Tour and the Global Champions League. Nayel was part of the equestrian team of Egypt in the Tokyo Olympics.

Divorce

Bill, Melinda's divorce was finalized this August

Bill and Melinda walked Jennifer down the aisle months after their divorce was finalized in August. After a 27-year marriage, Melinda reportedly sought divorce lawyers in 2019 as Bill's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein surfaced. The couple was photographed together for the first time since the divorce just this Friday. They continue to be co-chairs for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.