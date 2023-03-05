Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 05, 2023, 11:05 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 0.03% from yesterday

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.39% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,439.42. Compared to last week, it is 3.28% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.03% from yesterday and is trading at $1,570.84. From last week, it is down 1.90%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $433.41 billion and $192.27 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $291.07, up 0.21% from yesterday and 3.96% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 0.27% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.83% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.09%) and $0.077 (down 1.07%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 4.85% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.60 (down 6.09%), $6.4958 (down 1.57%), $0.000011 (down 0.17%), and $1.15 (down 1.20%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.85% while Polka Dot has risen by 2.71%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 6.44% whereas Polygon has lost 9.02%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are SingularityNET, Quant, Trust Wallet Token, Synthetix, and Convex Finance. They are trading at $0.44 (up 9.57%), $130.62 (up 4.22%), $1.38 (up 4.18%), $3.02 (up 3.13%), and $5.97 (up 2.86%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.32%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, EOS, Lido DAO, dYdX, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.77 (down 9.68%), $1.23 (down 5.81%), $2.61 (down 5.33%), $2.44 (down 5.21%), and $2.42 (down 3.93%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, and Coinbase Exchange are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $9.3 billion (down 13.75%) and $0.36 billion (down 64.77%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $16.43 (down 1.69%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $6.28 (up 1%), $6.96 (up 0.65%), and $22,428.40 (up 0.36%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Flow, Decentraland, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.86 (up 1.48%), $5.51 (up 0.77%), $1.07 (down 0.57%), $0.55 (down 2.30%), and $1.14 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, a 0.51% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.94 billion, which marks a 50.72% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.08 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $859.99 billion.