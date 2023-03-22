Entertainment

'Jimin Fallon': Jimmy Fallon reacts to fan's hilarious comment

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 11:38 am 1 min read

Jimin will attend Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

K-pop stars enjoy a huge fan following worldwide and BTS is one of the top boy bands. Jimin is supposed to appear on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show this Thursday and Friday. In a recent Instagram Live session, Fallon reacted to a fan asking about "Jimin Fallon." The fan did a crossover of both hinting at Jimin's upcoming appearance.

Jimin to perform new songs from 'FACE'

Fallon smirked on reading the comment and said, "Jimin Fallon... Jimin Fallon! I see what you did. Jimin is coming on Thursday and Friday. It's going to be MASSIVE. Love that guy, and he's going to do his new song." Jimin will engage in a conversation with Fallon and perform live. He will be performing from his upcoming solo album FACE.

