Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' gets new release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 11:33 am 1 min read

'Bawaal' new release date announced

Bawaal is one of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood. Earlier this year the makers revealed that they were looking to postpone the release to work on the VFX. Now, the makers have announced a new release date. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is slated to release on October 6, 2023. This action comedy promises some extravagant action sequences.

Touted to be Dhawan's most expensive film

Dhawan, alongside various industry insiders, revealed the new announcement date on his Twitter handle. The film is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. It is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. As per reports, it is touted to be Dhawan's most expensive film. The project is shot in multiple locations around the globe—Paris, Berlin, Krakow, and Warsaw.

