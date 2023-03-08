Entertainment

International Women's Day 2023: Revisiting classic Hindi feminist, women-oriented films

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 08, 2023, 09:30 am 2 min read

Which classic Hindi films explored feminism? Take a look

In its glorious history spanning over a century, Hindi cinema has tackled every issue one can think of. It has become more progressive, with female actors being catapulted to the status of the movies' protagonist than simply being eye candies. While feminist films are now galore, some classics deserve more limelight since they did it before feminism was even properly discussed. Let's dive in.

'Arth'

While Hindi cinema has no dearth of films that focus on extramarital affairs' irreparable consequences on a family's fabric, Arth touched this issue back in 1982. Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patel essayed lovers, while Shabana Azmi played the wife wronged in this turbulent relationship. However, instead of submitting to her fate, she moves out of the home—a step unheard of in those times.

'Mandi'

In Mandi, men exist in the periphery, and it's women who take the center stage. Powered by an ensemble comprising Azmi, Smita Patil, Ila Arun, Naseeruddin Shah, and Neena Gupta, this Shyam Benegal directorial tells the story of a brothel run by a powerful madam and emphasizes female sexuality and the fight against male chauvinism that aspires to constantly smother female voices.

'Mirch Masala'

Mirch Masala, starring Patil, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Supriya Pathak, is a must-watch that hits the nail on its head through its depiction of how women were, and in fact, still are, slaves to patriarchy, with the men in their lives sealing their fates. What packs a punch, in particular, is its pulsating finale that demonstrates female solidarity and crushes misogyny to the ground.

'Seeta Aur Geeta'

Seeta Aur Geeta may not outright scream feminism nor is it devoid of any cliches that defined the '70s cinema, but it still qualifies as a female-centric film for the breathing space it allows its central character, played to perfection by Hema Malini. It gives the protagonist agency, a voice, and authority, and for once, men are not the masters, but second-in-command here.

