Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her next movie Roohi, got emotional today as she remembered her mother Sridevi. On the superstar's third death anniversary, Janhvi shared a handwritten note, seemingly written by Sridevi. With the note reading, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world, (sic)" Janhvi wrote, "Miss u. (sic)"

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. She died due to accidental drowning at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The megastar, who had worked in innumerable movies in Bollywood and South Indian film industries, was cremated with full state honors. Thousands of her fans had attended the funeral.

Like Janhvi, her sister Khushi also remembered their mother. She posted a picture of Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor but didn't put a caption. Earlier, Boney and his daughters went to Chennai to perform an annual puja at the late actress' Mylapore home. Last year, Khushi was unable to attend the puja as she was in the United States, pursuing film studies.

Last year, when the coronavirus-induced lockdown had just started, Janhvi penned a note, revealing what she has been grateful for and what she learned in self-isolation. "I've learned that there are many hours in the day. I've learned that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room, (sic)" she had written. She had also called Khushi "the cooler sister."

