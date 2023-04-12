Entertainment

Box office: 'Dasara' collections are not up to the mark

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 10:35 am 1 min read

Natural Star Nani has created a niche for himself in Telugu films. The actor's recent release Dasara enjoyed a huge buzz and opened to great numbers. The film is working like magic overseas, too. The domestic box office collection of Dasara has dipped a bit though, mostly due to competition from recent Telugu releases like Ravi Teja's Ravanasura.

Very slow at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the revenge drama earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 76.15 crore. It will earn well till the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela. The cast also includes Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others.

